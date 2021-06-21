Yoga Day 2021: Politicians stress on yoga for physical, mental health

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and leaders from various political parties emphasised on the importance of yoga for good physical and mental health and some of them performed asanas to mark the International Yoga Day on Monday.

At the Raj Bhavan, Koshyari along with officers and other staff participated in a yoga session conducted under the guidance of Hansa Jayadeva, director of The Yoga Institute, a century-old training facility.

International Yoga Day was celebrated in Raj Bhavan. Officers and employees of Raj Bhavan also participated in the yoga class #YogaDay2021 #YogaDay #YogaForWellness #YogaForAll pic.twitter.com/4EBAkjWQIa — Bhagat Singh Koshyari (@BSKoshyari) June 21, 2021

Social distancing norms were followed during the yoga session in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, a statement from the Raj Bhavan said.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari participated in the 'Yoga An Indian Heritage' campaign in Nagpur.

On the occasion of #InternationalDayofYoga, participated in the ‘Yoga An Indian Heritage’ Campaign at Nagpur. pic.twitter.com/b8gtYLzDS1 — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) June 21, 2021

Maharashtra PWD Minister Ashok Chavan on his Twitter handle posted a picture of former prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru doing the 'shirsasan' exercise.

"This International Day of Yoga, let us renew our resolve to follow true virtues imbibed by yoga- non violence, truthfulness, avoidance of malice and hatred," the former state CM tweeted.

This #InternationalDayOfYoga, let us renew our resolve to follow the true virtues imbibed by Yoga- non-violence, truthfulness, avoidance of malice & hatred. pic.twitter.com/MIKHiSa73Z — Ashok Chavan (@AshokChavanINC) June 21, 2021

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said yoga was an excellent way of achieving good physical and mental health. There is a need to practice yoga to imbibe its long-term benefits for good health, he said in a tweet.

Due to Covid-19 related restrictions, several organisations held online yoga sessions to mark the occasion. BJP leader Shaina NC, who had been organising 'Yoga By The Bay' at the Marine Drive promenade for last six years, said this time the "home edition" session was held on Facebook and around 7,000 people participated in it.

A yoga event was also organised at the Maharashtra BJP office which was attended by state party chief Chandrakant Patil.