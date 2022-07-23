Whackyverse | Murmu murmur

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 23 2022, 07:09 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2022, 07:54 ist

India on Thursday created history by choosing a tribal as the country's president for the first time as ruling NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu defeated joint Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha, bagging votes with a value of 6.76 lakh against her rival’s 3.80 lakh.

Droupadi Murmu
India News
Presidential Elections
NDA

