WhatsApp chatbot to deliver financial literacy for rural Maharashtra women

Satara-based Mann Deshi Foundation launched a dedicated WhatsApp chatbot to provide millions of women across rural Maharashtra easy access to its digital and financial literacy tools.

The chatbot was inaugurated by Deputy Chairperson of Maharashtra Legislative Council Dr Neelam Gorhe at the fifth Mann Deshi Mahotsav which is presently underway at the Ravindra Natya Mandir in Mumbai.

"WhatsApp was already a commonly-used medium among rural women, the introduction of the Chatbot would provide further impetus to their access to digital information,” she said.

The Mann Deshi chatbot in Marathi on WhatsApp aims to enhance financial literacy and digital inclusion across underserved communities. In addition to financial literacy, the chatbot will also provide users with business education at their fingertips by offering access to Mann Deshi’s digital MBA programme.

The launch of the chatbot also marks Mann Deshi’s 25th anniversary, an important landmark in the organisation’s journey towards empowering rural women to achieve financial independence and aligns perfectly with WhatsApp’s commitment to digitally empower underserved communities and democratise access to technology and drive social impact at scale.

The chatbot will allow women all over Maharashtra to freely access Mann Deshi’s modules on financial literacy, digital literacy and the Deshi MBA by simply sending ‘Hi’ to the WhatsApp number +91 8623875478.

They will instantly receive a comprehensive learning guide with modules on each topic, which will help strengthen business skills and unlock the true potential of women entrepreneurs, empowering them with greater self-reliance, power and freedom over their businesses and lives.

Commenting on the launch of the chatbot, Shivnath Thukral, Director, Public Policy India, Meta, said, “WhatsApp has been at the forefront of delivering innovative technology solutions that have the potential to power social impact in the country and we’re proud to support Mann Deshi in its efforts to educate and empower women across rural Maharashtra.”

Chetna Gala Sinha, Founder, Mann Deshi Foundation and Mann Deshi Mahila Bank, said, “WhatsApp’s simple and accessible platform has been empowering Mann Deshi women over the years to build a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem and this chatbot is yet another step to offer these women essential resources to achieve digital and financial independence in a digitally-forward world.”