When Mamallapuram beach brought out the poet in PM Modi

While PM Modi 'plogging' along the beach in Mamallapuram on the sidelines of the Modi-Xi informal meet was the highlight of Saturday morning, there was one other thing that the the sea inspired him to do.

A stroll by the beach brought out a side of the prime minister that was reminiscent of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee -- the poet Modi.

"Yesterday in Mahabalipuram, I got lost conversing with the ocean while strolling along the coast," tweeted PM Modi on Sunday. He shared his dialogue, penned down as an eight-verse poem, with his followers on the microblogging site

कल महाबलीपुरम में सवेरे तट पर टहलते-टहलते सागर से संवाद करने में खो गया। ये संवाद मेरा भाव-विश्व है। इस संवाद भाव को शब्दबद्ध करके आपसे साझा कर रहा हूं- pic.twitter.com/JKjCAcClws — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 13, 2019

Starting the verses with 'Dear sea, my greetings to you,' Modi vividly personified the sea and posed a few questions to it, almost as if the two were having a conversation.

Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held their second “informal summit” at a seaside resort at Kovalam near Chennai on Friday and Saturday. They agreed to “further deepen economic cooperation and to enhance closer development partnership”, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale told journalists after the summit.