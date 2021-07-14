Where are the vaccines?: Rahul Gandhi slams centre

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the Centre over the alleged vaccine shortage in states, saying there are 'jumlas (rhetoric)' but no vaccines.

He tagged a media report which claimed that Delhi along with many other states was facing a shortage of vaccines but the Centre had denied it.

Read more: Delhi runs out of Covishield stock, vaccination centres likely to be closed

"Jumle hain, vaccine nahin (There is rhetoric, no vaccines)," Gandhi tweeted using the hashtag 'WhereAreVaccines'.

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday had hit out at the government's Covid-19 inoculation programme, terming its promise of vaccinating all adults by December end as an "empty boast" and a "false promise".

The Congress has been criticising the government over its vaccination programme alleging that it is slow.

The Health Ministry on Tuesday had said more than 1.91 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, union territories and private hospitals to be administered.