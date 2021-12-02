'Why are schools open?': Supreme Court pulls up Delhi government on rising pollution

'Why are schools open?': SC pulls up Delhi on pollution

The SC has given 24 hours deadline to the Centre and the Delhi government to come up with a serious plan for implementation of air pollution control measures

DH Web Desk
  • Dec 02 2021, 11:46 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2021, 12:08 ist
The Supreme Court on Thursday pulled up the Delhi government for opening the schools amid the rising air pollution levels in the city.

"We are serious about industrial and vehicular pollution. You cannot fire bullets from our shoulders, you have to take steps. Why are schools open?" Supreme Court asked the Delhi government. 

The apex court asked the Delhi government that when the government implemented work from home for adults then why children are being forced to go to school. 

"We feel there is nothing happening in spite of air pollution levels rising," the Supreme Court observed. 

The Supreme Court has given 24 hours deadline to the Centre and the Delhi government to come up with a serious plan for implementation of air pollution control measures. The court added that if they fail to do take measures to control pollution, then it will pass an order.

The court will hear the matter tomorrow at 10 am.

 

