Why can't Delhi be safe like Mumbai for women: HC

Why can't Delhi be safe for women like Mumbai, the High Court on Wednesday asked the police, which agreed that the funds meant for safety and security of women should be utilised for installing CCTV cameras and street lights.

The Delhi High Court directed authorities, including Delhi Police and the AAP government, to prepare an action plan for making the national capital "crime-free for women".

It also asked the chief secretary to conduct meetings with all stakeholders.

"In Mumbai, women can walk freely in the night, why can't it happen in Delhi. Where are we going wrong? We have the best resources and officers in Delhi, where are things going wrong," a bench of justices G S Sistani and Jyoti Singh said.