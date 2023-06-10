'Will participate in Asian Games only when...,' wrestlers threaten

"We will participate in Asian Games only when all these issues will be resolved. You can't understand what we're going through mentally each day," protesting wrestler Sakshi Malik said on Saturday, ANI reported.

#WATCH | "We will participate in Asian Games only when all these issues will be resolved. You can't understand what we're going through mentally each day": Wrestler Sakshee Malikkh in Sonipat pic.twitter.com/yozpRnYQG9 — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2023

The wrestlers had called off their protest till June 15 following a meeting with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, who guaranteed that a chargesheet would be filed against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the matter of sexual harassment cases against him. He also guaranteed that polls for the WFI chief's post would take place by the end of the month.

However, now the minor wrestler's father, who had filed an FIR against Bhushan for sexually harassing his daughter has recanted, saying that the plaint against the outgoing chief was 'deliberate'.

The wrestlers, in the brief break from their protest against inaction in the Brij Bhushan case, had shown interest in preparing for the Asian Games trials.

More to follow...