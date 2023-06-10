'Will participate in Asian Games only if...': Wrestlers

'Will participate in Asian Games only when...,' wrestlers threaten

'You can't understand what we're going through mentally each day,' she added

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 10 2023, 15:31 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2023, 15:39 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

"We will participate in Asian Games only when all these issues will be resolved. You can't understand what we're going through mentally each day," protesting wrestler Sakshi Malik said on Saturday, ANI reported. 

The wrestlers had called off their protest till June 15 following a meeting with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, who guaranteed that a chargesheet would be filed against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the matter of sexual harassment cases against him. He also guaranteed that polls for the WFI chief's post would take place by the end of the month.

However, now the minor wrestler's father, who had filed an FIR against Bhushan for sexually harassing his daughter has recanted, saying that the plaint against the outgoing chief was 'deliberate'. 

The wrestlers, in the brief break from their protest against inaction in the Brij Bhushan case, had shown interest in preparing for the Asian Games trials. 

More to follow...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
Wrestlers
Asian Games
India News
Sakshi Malik

Related videos

What's Brewing

Navy conducts twin-carrier ops with over 35 combat jets

Navy conducts twin-carrier ops with over 35 combat jets

NMC proposes common counselling for graduate courses

NMC proposes common counselling for graduate courses

Road accident death rate drops in Kerala due to AI cams

Road accident death rate drops in Kerala due to AI cams

A Trump-appointed judge gets the documents case

A Trump-appointed judge gets the documents case

Monsoon likely to arrive in Karnataka today

Monsoon likely to arrive in Karnataka today

Inter Milan vs Man City: 3 key battles in CL final

Inter Milan vs Man City: 3 key battles in CL final

'Extreme weather killed 233 in India till Apr this yr'

'Extreme weather killed 233 in India till Apr this yr'

Time to use tech to allow overseas Indians to vote: CEC

Time to use tech to allow overseas Indians to vote: CEC

France hails 'backpack hero' who fought Annecy attacker

France hails 'backpack hero' who fought Annecy attacker

'Double happiness' drive: Big rubber ducks debut in HK

'Double happiness' drive: Big rubber ducks debut in HK

 