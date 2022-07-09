With 18,840 new cases, India's daily Covid-19 tally surges

With 18,840 new cases, India's daily Covid tally surges

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 09 2022, 09:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2022, 09:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

India on Saturday logged 18,840 new Covid-19 infections.

In the last 24 hours, 43 new fatalities were recorded pushing India's Covid-19 case tally to 4,36,04,394 and death toll to 5,25,386.

Vocid-19
Coronavirus
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
India News

