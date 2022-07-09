With 18,840 new cases, India's daily Covid-19 tally surges

India on Saturday logged 18,840 new Covid-19 infections.
In the last 24 hours, 43 new fatalities were recorded pushing India's Covid-19 case tally to 4,36,04,394 and death toll to 5,25,386.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Whackyverse | Mahua turns sniper as trollers get hyper
Raaj Kumar was a versatile genius
Five fun forgotten games
‘Shape of You’ goes Carnatic one more time
Bengaluru girl designs sets for Hollywood
From Indira to JFK: World leaders who were assassinated
Kerala: Contest to find Malayalam word for transgender
Dog ate license: Unusual excuses for traffic violations