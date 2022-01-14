With 2.64 lakh new cases, India's Covid-19 surge continues

With 2.64L new cases, India's Covid-19 surge continues

The nation now has 5,753 confirmed cases of Omicron.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 14 2022, 09:14 ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2022, 09:14 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

India's Covid-19 cases surged further on Friday as the nation reported 2,64,202 new Covid-19 infections, 6.7 per cent higher than yesterday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

Active Covid-19 cases now stand at 12,72,073, while the positivity rate is at 14.78 per cent. 

While Omicron represents a new virus evolutionarily different from the Delta or previous variants, experts believe that the third wave is largely following the migratory pattern of the previous two waves.

Speaking on Thursday at a panel discussion titled Variants, Vaccines and Us, virologist Dr V Ravi, a member of Karnataka's Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), noted that the outbreak will potentially peak in the city by the end of the month, before moving to other districts.

More to follow...

Coronavirus
Omicron
Covid-19
Coronavirus vaccination
India News
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

