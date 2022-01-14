With 2.64 lakh new cases, India's Covid-19 surge continues

India's Covid-19 cases surged further on Friday as the nation reported 2,64,202 new Covid-19 infections, 6.7 per cent higher than yesterday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

Active Covid-19 cases now stand at 12,72,073, while the positivity rate is at 14.78 per cent.

The nation now has 5,753 confirmed cases of Omicron.

While Omicron represents a new virus evolutionarily different from the Delta or previous variants, experts believe that the third wave is largely following the migratory pattern of the previous two waves.

Speaking on Thursday at a panel discussion titled Variants, Vaccines and Us, virologist Dr V Ravi, a member of Karnataka's Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), noted that the outbreak will potentially peak in the city by the end of the month, before moving to other districts.

More to follow...

