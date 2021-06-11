Spike in daily toll with 3,403 Covid deaths; 91K cases

With 3,403 fatalities, India sees spike in single-day Covid deaths; 91,702 new infections

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 11 2021, 09:22 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2021, 09:32 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

India reported 91,702 fresh Covid-19 cases and 3,403 deaths while over 1.3 lakh people more recovered from the virus, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Friday.

New deaths peg the total death toll in the country at 3,63,079.

There are currently 11,21,671 active cases of Covid-19 in India.

More to follow...

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Union Health Ministry

