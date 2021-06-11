With 3,403 fatalities, India sees spike in single-day Covid deaths; 91,702 new infections

India reported 91,702 fresh Covid-19 cases and 3,403 deaths while over 1.3 lakh people more recovered from the virus, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Friday.
New deaths peg the total death toll in the country at 3,63,079.
There are currently 11,21,671 active cases of Covid-19 in India.
More to follow...
