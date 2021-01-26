With 9,102 new Covid-19 cases, India reports lowest spike since June

India on Tuesday reported 9,102 new Covid-19 cases, the lowest spike since June 2020, and 117 deaths in last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.

With today's spike, the country's coronavirus rally rose to 1,06,76,838 with 1,77,266 active cases. With 15,901 more discharges, 1,03,45,985 people have now been discharged across the nation.

The country's death toll due to Covid-19 stands at 1,53,587.

India has so far vaccinated 20,23,809 health workers.

