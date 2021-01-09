With 2 Covid-19 shots, India ready to save humanity: PM

With two Covid-19 vaccines, India ready to save humanity, says PM Modi

The prime minister said that in the past years, Non-Resident Indians have strengthened their identity in other countries

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 09 2021, 11:03 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2021, 11:39 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India is ready to protect humanity with not one but two 'Made in India' Covid-19 vaccines. 

"In the Corona era, today India is among the countries with the lowest mortality and highest recovery rate in the world. Today, India is ready to protect humanity with not one, but two Made in India corona vaccines," PM Modi said.

Speaking at the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention, PM Modi said, "Today we have been connected with the internet from various corners of the world but our minds are always connected with 'Maa Bharti'."

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Lauding India's fight in the battle against Covid-19, PM said, "India used to import PPE kits, masks, ventilators, and testing kits from outside but today our nation is self-reliant. Today India is ready to save humanity with two 'Made in India' Covid-19 vaccines.

"When India stood in the face of terrorism, a world too got the courage to face this challenge. Today, India is using technology to end corruption. Money worth lakhs and crores are directly being credited to the account of the beneficiary," PM Modi.

The prime minister said that in the past years, Non-Resident Indians have strengthened their identity in other countries. 

PM Modi also evoked Tamil philosopher Thiruvalluvar in his speech during Pravasi Bharatiya Divas celebrations. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Narendra Modi
Pravasi Bharatiya Divas
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Birthday special: When Farhan sang for a Telugu movie

Birthday special: When Farhan sang for a Telugu movie

Can Donald Trump survive without Twitter?

Can Donald Trump survive without Twitter?

Meet 'the boss' Saliba, Arsenal's 19-year-old defender

Meet 'the boss' Saliba, Arsenal's 19-year-old defender

Hazards of a comedian in a climate of hypersensitivity

Hazards of a comedian in a climate of hypersensitivity

Another thing a triceratops shares with an elephant

Another thing a triceratops shares with an elephant

Grandy Army review: An evocative teen drama

Grandy Army review: An evocative teen drama

DH Toon | Farmers tractor march: 'Here to dump produce'

DH Toon | Farmers tractor march: 'Here to dump produce'

 