With two Covid-19 vaccines, India ready to save humanity, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India is ready to protect humanity with not one but two 'Made in India' Covid-19 vaccines.

"In the Corona era, today India is among the countries with the lowest mortality and highest recovery rate in the world. Today, India is ready to protect humanity with not one, but two Made in India corona vaccines," PM Modi said.

Speaking at the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention, PM Modi said, "Today we have been connected with the internet from various corners of the world but our minds are always connected with 'Maa Bharti'."

Lauding India's fight in the battle against Covid-19, PM said, "India used to import PPE kits, masks, ventilators, and testing kits from outside but today our nation is self-reliant. Today India is ready to save humanity with two 'Made in India' Covid-19 vaccines.

"When India stood in the face of terrorism, a world too got the courage to face this challenge. Today, India is using technology to end corruption. Money worth lakhs and crores are directly being credited to the account of the beneficiary," PM Modi.

The prime minister said that in the past years, Non-Resident Indians have strengthened their identity in other countries.

PM Modi also evoked Tamil philosopher Thiruvalluvar in his speech during Pravasi Bharatiya Divas celebrations.