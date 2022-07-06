'Won't let you cook' is Modi govt's new slogan: Cong

'Won't let you cook' is Modi govt's new slogan: Maharashtra Congress on LPG price hike

The BJP government has landed another blow to the common man by raising the price of LPG cylinder by Rs 50, Congress said

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 06 2022, 20:00 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2022, 20:00 ist
Congress protest over LPG price hike. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress in Maharashtra on Wednesday slammed the latest hike in the price of domestic LPG cylinder, saying the new slogan of the Narendra Modi government was "Won't let you eat and won't let you cook either."

The BJP-led government has landed another blow to the common man by raising the price of LPG cylinder by Rs 50, said state Congress chief Nana Patole. How many people can afford to buy a gas cylinder at Rs 1,053, he asked. "The new slogan of the Modi government is `Na Khaane Dunga aur Na Pakane Dunga (Won't let you eat and won't let you cook either),'" Patole said.

The government has failed to control inflation, he said, pointing out that an LPG cylinder used to cost Rs 450 in 2018. The Manmohan Singh-led government gave subsidies to lighten the burden on people but those subsidies have been scrapped, the Congress leader further alleged. For a new gas connection, one has to shell out Rs 2,200 in addition to Rs 4,400 in the name of security deposit, Patole claimed.

He also asked how many of the nine crore beneficiaries of Ujjwala scheme would afford new cylinders at the present rate. Kerosene supply to these beneficiaries was stopped when they got a gas connection and now they have no option but to cook on open fire, Patole claimed. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congress
BJP
LPG
LPG Price Hike
India News

What's Brewing

Reliance to bring American fashion brand Gap to India

Reliance to bring American fashion brand Gap to India

Who could take over as UK prime minister?

Who could take over as UK prime minister?

PICS: Heavy rains submerge Mumbai, daily life affected

PICS: Heavy rains submerge Mumbai, daily life affected

Liquor flows free in 'dry' Gujarat

Liquor flows free in 'dry' Gujarat

Ranveer Singh turns 37: Less-known facts about the star

Ranveer Singh turns 37: Less-known facts about the star

How to make the perfect pizza

How to make the perfect pizza

 