'Won't let you cook' is Modi govt's new slogan: Maharashtra Congress on LPG price hike

Congress in Maharashtra on Wednesday slammed the latest hike in the price of domestic LPG cylinder, saying the new slogan of the Narendra Modi government was "Won't let you eat and won't let you cook either."

The BJP-led government has landed another blow to the common man by raising the price of LPG cylinder by Rs 50, said state Congress chief Nana Patole. How many people can afford to buy a gas cylinder at Rs 1,053, he asked. "The new slogan of the Modi government is `Na Khaane Dunga aur Na Pakane Dunga (Won't let you eat and won't let you cook either),'" Patole said.

The government has failed to control inflation, he said, pointing out that an LPG cylinder used to cost Rs 450 in 2018. The Manmohan Singh-led government gave subsidies to lighten the burden on people but those subsidies have been scrapped, the Congress leader further alleged. For a new gas connection, one has to shell out Rs 2,200 in addition to Rs 4,400 in the name of security deposit, Patole claimed.

He also asked how many of the nine crore beneficiaries of Ujjwala scheme would afford new cylinders at the present rate. Kerosene supply to these beneficiaries was stopped when they got a gas connection and now they have no option but to cook on open fire, Patole claimed.