World sees India as a leader of climate justice: PM Modi says in World Environment Day address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted that in his World Environment Day address that India had come a long way over the past few years, as the rest of the world, which saw the country as a climate challenge, now sees it as a leader of climate justice. He added that India is a force against climate change.

In the address, he spoke to sugarcane farmers who use ethanol as a biofuel and urged them to spread more awareness about the benefits of using it. The Prime Minister said that oil marketing companies (OMCs) had invested Rs 21,000 crore in ethanol and made most of it available to farmers.

He also virtually launched an E-100 Pilot Project in Pune to promote the use of biofuels.

The theme of his topic, as revealed in a tweet posted last evening was '‘promotion of biofuels for a better environment.’

Modi also hailed advancements in other areas, from wildlife conservation to the use of solar power. He said that the government's plan was to take forward the economy while also making better the country's ecology.

