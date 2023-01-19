Wrestlers continue protest against WFI chief, seek to meet PM Modi, Amit Shah

Indian wrestlers, including the likes of Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia and CWG medallist Vinesh Phogat, on Thursday continued their protest against the alleged "dictatorship" of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has also been accused of sexual harassment, at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

The wrestlers have demanded an audience with Union Home Minister Amit Shah or Prime Minister Narendra Modi to share details about their allegations against Singh.

Singh, for his part, has denied the sexual harassment allegations, and has said that he is open to an investigation.

The wrestlers are demanding change in the WFI administration and appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Sports Authority of India to take action against the WFI chief.

More to follow...