Wrestlers' Protest Updates: Wrestlers' battle turning into khaps vs seers face-off

While the wrestlers' protest is garnering more political attention from the Opposition, BJP top brass is urging calmness at least until the police probe is complete. Delhi police, however, have refused to share any updates while the probe is underway. Embattled WFI chief Brij Bhushan has remained defiant, demanding proof and will hold a mega rally on June 5. He has received support from the seers of Ayodhya who are quickly positioning themselves against the farmers who have come out in support of the wrestlers.