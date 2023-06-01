Wrestlers' Protest Updates: Wrestlers' battle turning into khaps vs seers face-off

While the wrestlers' protest is garnering more political attention from the Opposition, BJP top brass is urging calmness at least until the police probe is complete. Delhi police, however, have refused to share any updates while the probe is underway. Embattled WFI chief Brij Bhushan has remained defiant, demanding proof and will hold a mega rally on June 5. He has received support from the seers of Ayodhya who are quickly positioning themselves against the farmers who have come out in support of the wrestlers. Stay tuned as DH brings you the latest on this situation!
Wrestlers' battle turning into khaps vs seers face-off
The ongoing battle between Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and the country's top grapplers is now turning into a face-off between Ayodhya seers and khap leaders of western Uttar Pradesh.
Treatment of Indian wrestlers was very disturbing: IOC
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has condemned the manner in which the protesting Indian wrestlers were being treated by Delhi Police over the weekend, terming it "very disturbing" in a strongly-worded statement.
DCW seeks action against man revealing identity of minor 'sexually harassed' by Brij Bhushan
Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Wednesday issued a notice to police seeking action against a man who allegedly revealed the identity of a minor wrestler who has filed a sexual harassment complaint against BJP MP and outgoingWrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
