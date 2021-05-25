Yaas intensifies into very severe cyclonic storm: IMD

It is very likely to move north-northwestwards, intensify further and reach near north Odisha coast

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 25 2021, 22:29 ist
  • updated: May 25 2021, 22:30 ist
Dark clouds hover in the sky ahead of cyclone Yaas in Patna, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

Cyclone Yaas intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm on Tuesday evening, India Meteorological Department Director-General M Mohapatra said.  

The IMD has also issued a red-coded warning alert to the Odisha and West Bengal coasts.

"The severe cyclonic storm 'Yaas' (pronounced as 'Yass') over northwest and Bay of Bengal intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm," Mohapatra said.

It is very likely to move north-northwestwards, intensify further and reach near north Odisha coast close to Dhamra port by the early morning of Wednesday.

"It is very likely to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar Islands close to north of Dhamra and south of Balasore, during noon of Wednesday, May 26 as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm," the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD said.

The cyclone is being tracked by Doppler Weather Radar at Paradip, it added. 

Cyclone Yaas
West Bengal
Odisha
IMD

