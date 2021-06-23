Yoga guru Ramdev moves SC against FIRs filed by Indian medical Association on allopathy remarks

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev has approached the Supreme Court for staying proceedings in multiple FIRs lodged against him for his remarks against the use of Allopathic medicine during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In his plea, he sought transfer of FIRs lodged against him by the Indian Medical Association in Patna and Raipur to Delhi. The voluntary body of doctors accused him of spreading false information.

He has been booked under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the IPC and other provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

However, on May 23, Baba Ramdev withdrew his statements on allopathic medicine after receiving a strong-worded letter from Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, who called his remarks "inappropriate."