Yogi orders probe into BJP MLA's daughter's marriage

The elopement and marriage of an upper caste BJP lawmaker's daughter with an SC youth in Uttar Pradesh took a new twist after allegations of ''political conspiracy'' by some saffron party leaders to ''settle scores'' with the MLA prompting chief minister Yogi Adityanath to order a probe into the matter.

Upset over the allegations of conspiracy, Adityanath on Monday ordered a probe into the matter and asked for a report from the police as well as the local BJP leadership in Bareilly, the home district of Mishra.

BJP legislator Rajesh Mishra's daughter had eloped with her lover, who hailed from SC community and later married him at a temple. The couple claimed that faced threat to their lives from the MLA and that they had been since they clandestinely tied the nuptial knot.

''We will be killed by my father if he comes to know where we are hiding,'' the girl said in a video released by them and circulated widely on the social networking sites.

The case, however, took a new turn after an alleged ''chat'' with an aide of Mishra with another BJP MLA Shyam Bihari Lal became viral on the social media.

In the ''chat'', Lal purportedly said that he wanted to teach Mishra a ''lesson'' and was happy that he (Mishra) was facing social humiliation. ''Usko abhi atmahatya karni padegi'' (Mishra will be forced to commit suicide), Lal told Mishra's aide.

Interestingly the groom was said to be a relative of Lal, who was a BJP MLA from Hardoi district in the state.

Mishra's aides alleged that Lal and another BJP leader had hatched a ''conspiracy'' to ''finish'' the political career of Rajesh Mishra and that the ''love'' and ''marriage'' of Mishra's daughter with the SC youth was part of the conspiracy.

Lal, however, has denied the allegations and termed them ''figment of imagination''.