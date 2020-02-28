Zomato changes Twitter handle to fan page, all for this delivery guy's smile

A smile can go a long way, it can brighten your day as well as of others. Zomato has tried putting a smile on Twitterati's face with one of its delivery executive's photo and a witty remark to go with it.

The video that went viral on social media, of a delivery executive who is all 'smiles' about his work, earning Rs 350 per day, and getting to eat the food from orders that get cancelled. He posted a video from his Twitter handle named - @frankmartynn - and the smile travelled far and wide around the internet.

The online food delivery agency took it to another level, saying that its Twitter handle is now a "happy rider fan account”.

this is now a happy rider fan account — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) February 28, 2020

Needless to say, Twitter went crazy over the video and poured comments and reactions for the post and Zomato.

Kitna khus hai ye yrrr 😂😂😂 — Puneet Singh Rajawat (@PuneetRajawat21) February 28, 2020

Ye smile fevicol se chipkai hai.. 😄 — Arpita 🇮🇳 (@arpita_dg) February 28, 2020