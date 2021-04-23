Zydus Cadila drug gets nod for use against Covid-19

Zydus Cadila gets nod to repurpose Hepatitis C drug for Covid-19

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 23 2021, 15:53 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2021, 15:53 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Images

Pharma major Cadila Healthcare Ltd received approval from Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to use a Hepatitis C drug as a treatment for Covid-19, the drugmaker said on Friday.

More to follow

Zydus Cadila
pharma
COVID-19
Coronavirus

