A bridge that will drive India and China further apart

The most recent news shadowing the India-China relations is the proof of the 400-meter-long bridge built by China connecting the northern and southern parts of the Pangong Lake in Ladakh. New satellite images have confirmed the news. The bridge will help in the smooth and faster movement of Chinese troops near the border, and provide Beijing with an edge over New Delhi across the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The bridge is built just 25 km away from the LAC and will reduce the travel time for the Chinese troops from 12 to just four hours.

India has released no new statement and has been consistent with its earlier response. The Ministry of External Affairs has argued that “This bridge is being constructed in areas that have been under illegal occupation by China for about 60 years. India has never recognised this illegal occupation”. Till 1958, the area was under India’s control with an observation post present. However, China illegally occupied it in 1958.

India, on the other hand, has been trying to push for the growth of infrastructure (all-weather roads and bridges) on its side of the LAC. The latest was the construction of the Sela Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh. In addition, the Government of India has also undertaken the construction of around 87 bridges in the Ladakh region and allocated around Rs 2,000 crore for more, with the primary goal of improving the troops’ movement and effectiveness. Such actions make it clear that the push for infrastructure stems from the need to establish military and official control over the regions which have been disputed. Infrastructure development will boost the economic growth of the region, and will be crucial when there is a conflict.