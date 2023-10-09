A centrist rebellion is what the US Congress needs

By Matthew Yglesias

If there’s one thing everyone in the House of Representatives can agree on these days, it’s that they are mad.

The most radical House Republicans are angry that former Speaker Kevin McCarthy didn’t deliver on all the promises they extorted from him to give him the job in the first place. Moderate Republicans are furious that Democrats didn’t bail out McCarthy after he tempted the wrath of the radicals by agreeing to move a continuing resolution and avert a government shutdown. And Democrats are upset that the whole shutdown drama even happened at all, since it could have been avoided had McCarthy just stuck to the deal he made to resolve the debt ceiling showdown earlier this year.

It’s possible to adjudicate the balance of rage, but the simple truth is that moderates in both parties have been unduly passive — not just in this Congress, but for the last several.

It’s not as if better models don’t exist. Power in the Alaska legislature, for example, is shared by a coalition of moderate Republicans acting in tandem with Democrats. Something similar happened several years ago in New York — except it was a group of moderate Democrats breaking with the majority of their party to form a caucus that controlled the state senate in tandem with Republicans.

All of which raises the question: Could something like that work in Washington?

First, given the current partisan makeup of the House, the speaker should clearly be a Republican. For the government to function, it would need to be someone who is willing to tell members such as Matt Gaetz to go pound sand. For that to work, the speaker would need Democratic Party votes. And to get those votes, the speaker would need to give the Democrats something.

The question is what that something should be. Here’s an idea: a guarantee that the minority leader can force a floor vote on some number of bills each session. Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has called for a process that would “facilitate up-or-down votes on bills that have strong bipartisan support.” Perhaps that could simply mean he is entitled to call a vote on some set number of bills each session. It doesn’t need to be a large number, but it can’t be zero.

That, after all, was the origin of the entire crisis in the first place.