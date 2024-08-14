A day to remember Partition: A step to divide or heal?

Holocaust Remembrance can be criticised for commercialising what was a very tragic event and also turning it into something to be offered lip sympathy to. Also, this overemphasis could have the potential for polarisation, and, as one can see with regard to the conflict in Gaza, this identification has the capability to result in feeling a lifelong victim of a tragedy from the past while being blinded to the trauma of another community being made a victim in present times. Ironically, many people who have sympathised with the plight of the Palestinians in Gaza are being termed guilty of anti-Semitism, as if both would weigh up equally on the scales of justice.