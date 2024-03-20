A democracy demolition job, carried out silently

An unsigned note found its way into a government file. No one can tell who had written it. Or who had put it in the file within the secure confines of Union Finance Ministry. That anonymous letter set off a series of events to hollow electoral democracy. The note proposed an Electoral Bonds Scheme. Within months, India would have one. A legalised route for political parties to secretly funnel unaccounted money from India and abroad into their coffers. Mostly, as we now know, to the party that held command, the BJP.