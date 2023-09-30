A game called tennis

The Grand Slam and Djokovic’s success raise a very important question about success itself. Is winning tournaments, earning the adulation of millions, winning a mind-boggling prize in terms of money and gifts—do these things amount to success in life? If it also comes with the baggage of horrendous popularity, gifts from reputed sponsors, and keeping contact with the rich and powerful, are they the key to happiness? We know that these sportsmen and women live in transparent bowls like goldfish, with not a moment for themselves, their families, or their privacy. Roger Federer tried to overcome this problem by tagging his family of parents, wife, and two sets of twins, their governesses, teachers, and attendants. In other words, he carried his family and personal life into a public arena. Was this happiness to drag one’s private life into the public gaze? We all know how he met Mirka, how Nadal got married in an ancient castle, and how much money Dkokovic is worth. We know who is dating whom, who is expecting a child, and who is planning a divorce. The game is forgotten as gossip takes over. We are also looking forward to Coco Gauff’s next attire for the coming matches. Or when Serena Williams is expecting her second child. In the midst of all this tittle-tattle, we even forget our own good luck to have seen these players live.