A good place to fall down

If ever you are going to fall down backward with your luggage trolley on top of you because of your ever-dislocating knee, do it at Thiruvananthapuram airport. I did. As I lay supine, I was the only one who knew what had happened. Above me, voices were deep into concern and conjecture. “She fainted.” “No tripped.” “Give air. Give water. “Ay yo bring tea, no." “Arre, call doctor.”
But it was “Lift her up” that jolted me into raising my arm in the general direction of the crowd looming over me enough to say, “Really. I’m okay.” The thing is, I know what to do when my glass knee does its own thing and goes in a direction that it was not at all in my mind it should go. My usual practice is just to lie quietly until the pain is done, then walk away.
“The Knee,” as the family knows it, often refuses to support the rest of me—on the streets of New York, Delhi, Stockholm, and London, and in the strawberry fields of Coonoor. It holds no fear for me but terrifies my companion of the moment. Still, alone at Thiruvananthapuram Airport, it allowed me to ponder the lovely kindness of strangers.
In less than a minute, solicitous passengers, security, and airline staff had surrounded the spot. The women made sure no one came too near unasked. A porter squatted close by, a bottle of water at the ready.
Like magic, the airport manager with a doctor in tow appeared, a wheelchair was offered, my bags automatically checked in, priority tags appeared on my carry-ons, and my seat was changed to the best in the house. The frisking lady said, “I will be careful.” Security waved me through. Two Air India duty officers walked me to the aircraft door, chatting happily about similar injuries received as cricket enthusiasts and cycling champions.
I could only claim to be a victim of lasting injury because of a long ago silly mishap and the ministrations of a hamhanded army doctor. Faced with the displaced knee of the ‘General’s daughter’ he had solicitously taken on the plastering of the then 16-year-old leg himself. Bad mistake. In misguided ‘special treatment’ for the important knee, he had thrown medical wisdom to the winds and decided to make “a comfortable loose plaster.” Within that ‘looseness’ my vagrant knee took up residence at a place where it never should have gone and remained there as a life tenant. Back on the tarmac, ground staff warned aircrew to take special care of “Madam.” As engines revved for departure, I realised again that so much attentiveness cannot come out of professional training but is born out of genuine human kindness. For myself, as I traipse around the world on wounded knees, I am grateful.