A good place to fall down

I could only claim to be a victim of lasting injury because of a long ago silly mishap and the ministrations of a hamhanded army doctor. Faced with the displaced knee of the ‘General’s daughter’ he had solicitously taken on the plastering of the then 16-year-old leg himself. Bad mistake. In misguided ‘special treatment’ for the important knee, he had thrown medical wisdom to the winds and decided to make “a comfortable loose plaster.” Within that ‘looseness’ my vagrant knee took up residence at a place where it never should have gone and remained there as a life tenant. Back on the tarmac, ground staff warned aircrew to take special care of “Madam.” As engines revved for departure, I realised again that so much attentiveness cannot come out of professional training but is born out of genuine human kindness. For myself, as I traipse around the world on wounded knees, I am grateful.