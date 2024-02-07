A purified temple

And silence and humility do not need a temple. In the centuries that followed, God allowed the Solomonic and successive Jewish temples to be destroyed. Their only remnant today is the ‘Western Wall’ in Jerusalem. Decades before the last of those demolitions in 70 AD, Jesus Christ explained the true meaning of ‘temple’. He called his body the temple, because God’s presence was fully in him. He then spoke of a spiritual oneness between him and his believers, and thus, it was mutually understood among the believers, “You are God’s temple … God’s Spirit dwells in you” (1 Corinthians 3:16).