A robust ad policy for Brand Bengaluru

The need to enhance municipal revenue must not override other considerations that are equally important for the welfare of the city, as has been recognised in other regulations such as the Delhi Outdoor Advertising Policy, 2017. The proposed rules must prohibit dynamic displays on digital billboards on the grounds of road traffic safety since multiple studies have indicated a correlation between visual clutter and road accidents. As recently as last month, the high court issued notice to the state government in a petition seeking the regulation of LED billboards in the city in the interests of road safety. Advertisements must also be prohibited in areas declared as ‘protected areas’ under the Karnataka Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1961, and ‘heritage precincts’ notified under the BBMP Act, 2020. The policy ought also to contain restrictions on the materials used for hoardings since PVC hoardings are a large source of plastic pollution and pose major waste disposal problems. Finally, the new policy must include content regulations similar to those contained in the earlier bye-laws since unlike other forms of advertising, outdoor advertisements are visible to all persons on public roads, including children.