A tale of two democracies

To ensure ethical behaviour on the part of MPs, a Code of Conduct for Lok Sabha Members and guidelines for declaring their business interests have been pending before the ethics committee for long. It also includes matters of conflict between the personal and public interests of MPs to ensure that the latter are not compromised by the former. In the British parliament, a register of interests is maintained for disclosure of members’ financial interests, and they are required to enter “information of any pecuniary interest and other material benefit which a Member may receive which might be thought to affect his conduct as a Member or influence his action, speeches or vote in Parliament”. Several MPs, including former Prime Minister Tony Blair, have been reprimanded for their failure to register their interests as required under these rules.