Agreements with self

What this implies is that one should avoid self-judgement, remorse and regret. Thus, one must self-reflect, ponder, and not get bogged down by failure but to stand up and do your very best again.
Najib Shah
Last Updated : 07 October 2025, 23:32 IST
