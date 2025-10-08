<p class="bodytext">Principles are the anchors which help us go through life. Or as Mexican author Don Miguel Ruiz calls them, agreements, which one makes with oneself, our credo to self.</p>.<p>Ruiz quoting Toltec philosophy breaks down these agreements into four pillars. Being impeccable with your word is the first. Peccable is Latin, for sin - impeccable thus means without sin , implying integrity. What this also implies is that one should use the power of words to speak the truth – and yes, it would help if one only spoke what one means and not be fork-tongued. The second pillar is not to take anything personally – but to understand that whatever others say or do is more about the person speaking. </p>.Mental health challenges in students.<p>We should remember that when we are taking things personally it is also a reflection of ourselves since we assume everything is about ‘me’. The third pillar is never to assume but to ask questions to ascertain the truth. This is especially relevant in all human relationships -- the best way to sour a relationship is by assuming things without ascertaining the factual position. The final pillar is to always do your best – an idea which strikes a chord with the philosophy of the Bhagwad Gita with its emphasis on doing your duty without concerning ourselves with the results. What this implies is that one should avoid self-judgement, remorse and regret. Thus, one must self-reflect, ponder, and not get bogged down by failure but to stand up and do your very best again. </p>.<p class="bodytext">As can be seen there are striking similarities with other spiritual and religious traditions. Satya, truthfulness in though, words and actions is a theme running across faiths. Kshama or forgiveness, the ability to let go of resentment and anger is another virtue so critical in every faith. These virtues are developed only when one introspects; self-awareness being the path to spiritual awakening. This is a theme which runs across Advaita Vedanta, Christianity, Islam, Buddhism. The tragedy is that we all know what is right and wrong, yet chose to take the path of deceit and falsehood in pursuit of instant success .We live in a world where it would appear that honesty is not rewarded-and sadly in some instances even punished. Doing the right thing and being true is challenging. </p>.<p class="bodytext">However, ultimately each of us <br />must arrive at our respective agreements, our principles, which are irrevocable, principles to live by and die for. There can be no better principles than truth and forgiveness, introspection and hard work to help us lead a fulfilling life. </p>