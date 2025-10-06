Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Explained | Why DVC water releases spell flood risk for Bengal

Paschim Medinipur’s Ghatal block, a topographically low-lying and perennial flood-prone area, has been inundated six times this year alone, according to Minister Bhuiyan.
Last Updated : 06 October 2025, 14:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 October 2025, 14:24 IST
India NewsWest BengalfloodsJharkhand

Follow us on :

Follow Us