AI as terrorism – something to think about

It should come as no surprise that the big five of the IT industry -- Amazon, Facebook (aka Meta), Google (aka Alphabet), Microsoft and Apple -- have started incorporating AI into many of their offerings to ensure that upstarts like Open AI (the creator of ChatGPT-4 and Dall-E) do not render their companies superfluous in the near future. Why then are media companies across the globe shamelessly and unwittingly publicising AI and its practitioners when their own journalistic products can be used to put them out of business? I have yet to come across an article which seriously questions the need for AI, especially generative AI which can produce umpteen news articles and images, fact-based or not.