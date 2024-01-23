AI is much better at evolution than revolution

The same will be true of hardware. We’re in the early stages of an AI gadget gold rush, a scramble to create the first compelling AI-centric device. The star of this year’s CES trade show was the Rabbit R1, a nicely designed stand-alone device containing an AI-powered assistant. There’s also the supposed smartphone replacement Humane Pin, designed by a couple of former Apple employees, and some less ambitious efforts like the Rewind Pendant, which stores and analyzes conversations. All have been good at establishing the “what” but not the “why.” Consumers might well warm to some of the functionality on offer — but they’ll want it on their smartphones, the thing they already have.