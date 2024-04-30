America’s déjà vu moment

A regional red line was crossed for Israel on April 13 when Iran launched over 300 missiles and drones directly targeting Israel. While Israel, along with a coalition of states including Jordan, the UK, and the US, managed to intercept almost all of the missiles, the Middle East now teeters on the edge of regional escalation. Israel’s response appears to have been tempered by US pressure, with President Biden openly stating that the US will not support Israel’s military escalation in the region. However, two factors suggest that the delicate regional balance achieved under US pressure may be at risk: the potential for Israel’s military preparations for the Rafah offensive to reverse temporary gains in regional peace and deepen the Shia-Sunni divide, and the concern that Israel’s relatively restrained response in Isfahan may not have established the deterrence against Iran that it sought. Given the history of shadow wars between Iran and Israel, proxy wars, espionage, cyberattacks, and hit squads cannot be ruled out.