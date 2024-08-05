America’s debt crisis is getting too big to solve

By Clive Crook

Fiscal conservatism has more or less vanished from America’s political landscape. Government borrowing, despite the strong economy, continues to push public debt to record levels – and the presidential contenders and their parties say scarcely a word about it. To the extent they discuss economic policy at all, their intentions on taxes and public spending would make the fiscal outlook even worse. The issue can be ignored for only so long. Sooner or later, it will kick the economy in the teeth.

That much should be obvious to anybody who glances at the most recent fiscal projections. In one way, though, the picture is even worse than the forecasts suggest. They disguise the rapidly escalating difficulty of solving the problem if the fixes keep getting postponed. “Yes it’s a problem and eventually we’ll get around to it” involves the fallacy that no matter how big the debt gets, it will submit to feasible remedial action. Not necessarily. A point is reached – and might not be far off – where the only feasible “remedy” is catastrophic.

It's a matter of debt dynamics. The trajectory of public debt depends on two things – the budget balance excluding interest payments, or the so-called primary balance, and the difference between the cost of borrowing and the economy’s growth rate. Suppose the government pays for all its spending with taxes, so that the primary budget is balanced, and the long-term interest rate is roughly equal to the growth rate. Then the debt ratio would neither rise nor fall. Right now, the government is running a primary deficit of roughly 4 per cent of gross domestic product with the inflation-adjusted interest rate about level with the growth rate. So the debt is growing quickly, from a little under 100 per cent of GDP now to an expected 122 per cent by 2034. As it does, it will put upward pressure on the cost of borrowing, which could put downward pressure on economic activity. In other words, the growth of debt is at risk of not merely persisting but accelerating.