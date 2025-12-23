Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Aravalli beyond a flawed definition

Aravalli beyond a flawed definition

SC ruling undermines the established ecosystem-centric approach and environmental jurisprudence.
Rihab Rahman
Last Updated : 22 December 2025, 20:11 IST
Last Updated : 22 December 2025, 20:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionIn Perspective

Follow us on :

Follow Us