Bangladesh’s failure must worry India

By Andy Mukherjee

The collapse of a friendly government in Bangladesh is bad news for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Most of India’s diplomatic relationships in South Asia are increasingly swaying to Beijing’s tune. But the significance of this week’s turmoil goes beyond geopolitics. Chaos at India’s eastern doorstep is also a warning to the bigger economy: The youth want employment, from politicians they can hold accountable. What they don’t want is jobless growth with democratic backsliding.

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina ultimately had to flee the country after deadly protests. People resented her autocratic rule, even though she had a solid economic track record, delivering 11 years of 5 per cent-plus growth in real per capita income since her return to power in 2009.

Modi, who just began a third five-year term, can lay claim to six such good years. Yet neither leader has managed to make a dent into the biggest challenge facing their youthful countries: unemployment. Covid-19 undoubtedly made the situation worse. But three years after the pandemic, disillusionment is setting in. A functioning democracy allows society to blow off steam via ballots. Boycotted by the opposition, elections held in Bangladesh earlier this year failed to provide that safety valve.

The turn of events should give India pause. Modi returned to power in June after securing a fresh mandate, though the loss of parliamentary majority for his party has at least partially opened one clogged democratic artery. It’s still early days, but the legislature seems to be working in a more spirited fashion than during the right-wing Hindu leader’s second term.

Still, all isn’t well. The state’s investigative and prosecutorial agencies are perceived by many to be targeting Modi’s political opponents and civil-society critics. Pre-poll surveys showed a sharp erosion of trust in the Election Commission. Violence against minorities, particularly Muslims, continues. Nor has the judiciary put a stop to “bulldozer justice,” under which some state governments are demolishing private property of people merely accused of crimes or encroachment on public land.

On the economic front, all that has changed is a tacit government acknowledgement that youth unemployment is a problem that’s not responding to trickle-down economics: It needs to be tackled directly with fiscal support. But will the plan to help 41 million youths with their first jobs and paid apprenticeships get off the ground before they lose hope in political authority?

The V-Dem Institute, a research unit at the University of Gothenburg in Sweden, categorizes both India and Bangladesh as “electoral autocracies.” Which raises the danger that the bigger neighbor might also be late in reacting to popular sentiment.