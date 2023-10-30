Bengaluru must strengthen its core before expanding

Let us look at the experience elsewhere. Across countries, regional planning is becoming important in governing megacities. Tokyo, which is the largest metropolitan region in the world with a population of over 37 million and spread over an area of 13,452 sq km, is governed by a metropolitan government at the apex level, prefectures at the regional level, and municipalities at the local level. The Greater London Authority, with the Mayor as its head, is in charge of the London Plan and Transport, while the municipal functions are performed by 32 boroughs. The New York Region includes three states with a population of 23 million, covers 13,999 square miles, and has 31 counties and 782 municipalities. The National Capital Region in India includes the Union Territory of Delhi and parts of the neighbouring states of Haryana, Rajasthan, and UP, with an area of 55,083 sq km and a population of over 70 million. What is common among all these huge metropolitan regions is that at the apex level, they are responsible only for planning and some macro-level functions like transport that extend across the region, while local functions are performed by the municipalities.