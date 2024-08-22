Beware of false friendships

It feels so unfair that the swan had to pay with his life for being unconditionally kind and thoughtful to an utter stranger. Superficially, the reader also feels a kind of righteous anger towards the traveler who killed the very bird that took care of his needs so very graciously. However, the author points out in a relevant shloka that it was the company of the crow that killed the swan. Hence, we must be wary of whom we befriend, lest we land in a soup.