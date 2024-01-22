Bridging fiscal divides

To raise and address equity and efficiency issues before the SUFC, the Karnataka government constituted a special cell consisting of economic and financial experts. Despite the state’s share increasing from 29.5% to 41% during the tenth to fifteenth FC, concerns persist regarding the criteria used for both vertical and horizontal devolution of funds. The I-X finance commissions prioritised the indicators of population, level of development, and fiscal capacity/weakness of the states. The paradigm shift took place from XI–XV finance commissions, wherein aspects of equity and efficiency were accorded priority. The challenge for the SUFC is to strike a balance between these two broad criteria and arrive at a rational basis for the devolution of taxes to accommodate the state’s grievances. The independent functioning of the SUFC without the burden of appeasement to the government in power is the vision envisaged by the framers of the Constitution.