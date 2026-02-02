Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Budget 2026 | The politics of restraint in an age of expectation

Budget 2026 | The politics of restraint in an age of expectation

Budget 2026 binds India’s growth to rules, not impulses — a quiet but consequential shift
Shrabani Mukherjee
Last Updated : 02 February 2026, 06:01 IST
Last Updated : 02 February 2026, 06:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
India NewsBusiness NewsUnion BudgetbudgetOpinionunion budget 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us