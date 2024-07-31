Centre’s fiscal outlook isn’t rosy 

To go from 4.9 per cent (assuming this is done) to 3 per cent next year can be daunting, especially as the RBI is unlikely to repeat its bonanza/gift to the Centre. During 2023-2024, there was a surge in the RBI’s interest income from foreign currency assets (FCA) and exchange gain from foreign exchange transactions. According to the State Bank of India, these two factors alone accounted for 60-70 per cent of the increase in income from Rs 235,000 crore during 2022-2023 to around Rs 400,000 crore during 2023-2024. This, in turn, was due to a sharp hike in interest rates by the United States Federal Reserve and other central banks of developed countries to rein in inflation. But, as the US Fed is expected to move the interest rate south from the latter half of 2024, the RBI will not be able to sustain high earnings.