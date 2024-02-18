China’s efforts to soften up Australia test Canberra’s steadfastness

Beijing’s continuing efforts to soften up Canberra and the latter’s predicament has implications for the emerging regional order, including for India. Indeed, for both India and Australia, China’s recent assertions on Taiwan, South China Sea, Senkaku Islands and the India-China boundary issue are dangers to peace and stability in the region. Both are also concerned about China’s increasing violations of international law in the maritime domain. On the other hand, on China’s Belt and Road Initiative, some provinces in Australia seem tempted to be part of it; India, on the other hand, is critical of the BRI for violating sovereignty and territorial integrity, lack of transparency, debt diplomacy and posing environmental hazards. China, as among the largest trading partners for both India and Australia, continues to seek ways to exploit their dependencies and vulnerabilities. Therefore, Australia will need to be a lot more steadfast vis-à-vis China.