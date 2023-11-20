Citizen matters for pollution control

This year, some state governments even banned all firecrackers wherever the air quality was already poor, like in the national capital, while others allowed the bursting of green firecrackers during allotted time slots. Karnataka, for instance, allowed the bursting of them between 8 pm and 10 pm. Karnataka’s order came even before the SC’s new ruling, following a tragic fire tragedy in Attibele in a firecrackers warehouse, where 17 lives were lost. The decision was also spurred by vigilant citizens’ groups who demanded that regulations be put in place for safety, optimum air quality, and reduction of noise pollution. The government went a step ahead and banned firecrackers during political functions, rallies, festivals, and weddings too.