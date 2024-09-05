Clean up UPSC

The fact that she evaded medical examination at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi six times yet gained entry into the LBSNAA suggests a deeper issue. When her basic eligibility itself was questionable, how did she receive even a provisional letter of appointment to the IAS and proceed to basic training at LBSNAA?

This raises suspicions of a deliberate oversight by certain officials. While action has been taken against Pooja Khedkar by cancelling her candidature, a thorough inquiry is called for to identify the loopholes in the recruitment process and plug them. Officials responsible for her fraudulent entry need to be identified and held accountable as their actions deprived another eligible candidate of a rightful place in the IAS. This was not the first instance of a candidate evading an AIIMS medical examination. Candidates have earlier unsuccessfully approached the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) to be medically examined elsewhere.