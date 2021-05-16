EVs make best sense for public transport

Two years ago, on one of my trips to the US, I rode in the Tesla S class. The ride was fantastic, and in parts completely autonomous. The cockpit was contemporary and more like a spaceship control station. My friend, who was in the driver’s seat, let go of the steering and was in conversation with me, describing various features of the touchscreen cockpit display. The vehicle autonomously overtook other vehicles moving to the passing lane and appropriately making it back to the driving lane. This, while I held on to the base of my seat in utter fear. The external noise was higher than in an internal combustion engine vehicle and, unfortunately, made me feel that I was in a flimsy vehicle at a very high speed. The interiors were also rudimentary.

Though some car aficionados thumb their nose and do not acknowledge Tesla as an automotive company, the vehicle makes an impression. This was a different ride than the feeling of a golf cart that I got in other electric vehicles (EVs), which were smaller and had lower battery range. After the Tesla ride, I felt that there was finally a possibility of EVs storming the passenger vehicle market with the right batteries, charging infrastructure, range, and full-featured cars.

EVs do not emit smoke. But this fact, by itself, does not make EVs clean. The electricity used for charging must be generated, transmitted, and distributed in a green manner for the EV to have a net positive impact. A case can be made for EVs promoting cleaner cities, as particulate matter from vehicles can be eliminated or reduced by EV adoption. However, the ozone layer might be adversely impacted if coal is the major fuel used to generate electricity to charge them.

In India, while the installed power capacity mix is 53 per cent coal and 36 per cent renewables, the actual generated power is more than 60 per cent coal and less than 30 per cent renewables. Also, the significant gains of solar and wind have come against a drop in hydro rather than a drop in fossil fuel from the mix. The elephant in the room is the 100 GW of diesel genset capacity in India, a quarter of the 400 GW of utility power. The diesel gensets are polluting and have grown in usage due unreliable utility power, while governments tout power surplus! And then, there are the 20 per cent transmission and distribution losses.

The EV strategy in India must revolve around public transport, shared transport, two wheelers, and micro grids of renewable power:

1. Public transport: Indian cities need to quadruple public transport from about 10 per cent of total trips to 40 per cent (Singapore is at 80 per cent) while making it all electric.

2. Shared transport: should be all electric and be partially reliant on self-generated renewable power (car parks with solar roof sheets).

3. Two wheelers should be all electric and be partially reliant on self-generated renewable power (home or apartment solar rooftops).

4. Electric charging infrastructure: should be focused on public transport and be partially reliant on generating renewable power (bus stations with solar rooftops).

5. Long-distance travel and goods transport: Hydrogen-based, newer diesel/petrol engines (cleaner burning).

6. The government’s FAME, Hydrogen Mission, etc., can include tax breaks for living closer to work (within 3 km).

7. Additional challenges: roads need improvement; non-availability of parking in apartment living.

A large market exists for smart mobility and several Indian start-ups have tapped into the trend. Electrification as a trend is picking up in the two-wheeler and three-wheeler segments. There have been a few four-wheeler EV launches as well. But India is still at a very nascent stage relative to the EV penetration aspirations articulated by the government. The key, though, is in the hands of the government to overhaul public and shared transport in our cities and beyond, rather than the focus on private vehicles and retail charging infrastructure. Starting small, all transportation to and from international airports can be mandated to be electric!