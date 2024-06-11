Congress has an important task ahead-strengthen the party from within

In the midst of relief that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) failed to get a majority in the Lok Sabha, it is all too easy to forget that it won on its own more seats than the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A.). The Opposition may have exceeded all expectations, but it has some way to go in dismantling authoritarian rule.

After its creditable show, the Congress must lead the way in consolidating Opposition gains. But first, it must acknowledge that its tally of 99 seats is still its third poorest showing; it must improve.

The first task in hand is to complete expeditiously its organisational revamp at the central level. Firstly, it should trim the Congress Working Committee (CWC), which now has 36 members, 18 permanent invitees and seven special invitees, apart from Mallikarjun Kharge, the party president.

The CWC is the highest executive organ of the party, tasked to deliberate and frame the policies of the party, and endorse or take all important decisions. It should be a leaner body to be efficient, even given the need to balance various interests. The Congress constitution says that the CWC shall consist of the Congress president, former presidents, the chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, Congress prime ministers, the leaders of Congress in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and 35 other members of whom 18 will be elected by the AICC and the rest appointed by the President. That’s big enough. Invitees can be accommodated in the nominated category and, in accordance with the stipulation, 18 members must be elected by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) to promote inner party democracy and make the party more dynamic.