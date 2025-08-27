Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Conquering the ‘extra mile’

Conquering the ‘extra mile’

The problem lies in the philosophical approach that we take for almost everything that we do in life. We don’t attempt to go the extra mile that is the toughest to cover in any endeavour.
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 26 August 2025, 23:12 IST
Last Updated : 26 August 2025, 23:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionRight in the middle

Follow us on :

Follow Us